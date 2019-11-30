Delhi Confidential: Meeting Halfway

Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav left the meeting midway. Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav left the meeting midway.

When Speaker Om Birla called the floor leaders to discuss the course of action following the Opposition’s unwillingness to accept Pragya Singh Thakur’s apology, Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav left the meeting midway. Mulayam, who suggested on the floor of the House that the proceedings be adjourned for a discussion among the leaders, said he could not sit through the “screaming and shouting”. Apparently, the treasury bench leaders and opposition locked horns during the meeting too. “Such things never happened in our time. Nobody knows who is speaking and who is listening. How can you come to a point when everyone is shouting?” the former UP CM said.

Question Of Seat

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Congress’s Jairam Ramesh wanted to question Union minister Piyush Goyal after he had responded to a supplementary question by Ramesh. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed it. At the end, Naidu appreciated that after a long time the Rajya Sabha had taken up all 15 questions and all Zero Hour submissions, to which Ramesh — who had changed his seat to come in front of Naidu, closer to the treasury benches — interjected that he was not allowed to ask an important supplementary. Naidu said he couldn’t be allowed to speak as he was not in his seat, to which Goyal laughingly added “Sir, he is coming closer to us” just as the House was adjourned.

Probe Cloud

The Railway Ministry has initiated a Vigilance inquiry against the entire team that made the Vande Bharat Express train sets in Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. Questionnaire has been served to at least nine top officers who worked on the project, including the former GM of ICF who retired some time ago. One of the officers on the list is a serving GM in a Railways, while another is tipped to be a GM soon. While serving questionnaire is considered a first step before launching a full-blown Vigilance probe, the officers are nonetheless terming this a ‘witch hunt’. The ministry is in the process of recasting the specifications of the trainset project to float a fresh tender for future procurement.

