Delhi Confidential: Love For Japanese

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is learning Japanese these days. At an event organised to celebrate 75 years of RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya, Khattar said since considerable investment is coming to his state from Japan, he thought it prudent to learn Japanese as people feel respected when spoken to in their language. Khattar said he had completed a 30-day course in the language and can greet and have small conversations with representatives of Japanese companies in their language. The Haryana CM said he always had a desire to learn different languages and had learnt Tamil way back in 1979.

Tough Test

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has been put in a spot over an examination that allows certain advocates a monopoly to appear before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Bar Association shot off a letter to exempt lawyers with 10 years of practice from appearing for an exam to be an Advocate on Record. Advocates on Record are the only set of lawyers who can appear and plead before the Supreme Court. No advocate can appear unless instructed by an AoR. Currently, lawyers with a minimum of 4-year experience and 1-year training with an AoR, who has at least 10 years of experience, are eligible to take the rather tough exam. The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association has now resolved to write to the CJI to not consider the SCBA request.

Report Card

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Malook Nagar has come up with a unique idea to present his three years’ report card as a parliamentarian. Nagar, who represents Bijnor constituency, has prepared a detailed account of his participation in the legislative process inside the House and political activities outside. It includes a list of 455 issues raised by him inside the House; 1,290 letters written to Central and state governments highlighting issues of public importance; and 211 public meetings held between 2019 and 2022. He circulated the report card through WhatsApp messages to people in his constituency on weekends ahead of his online live interaction with the voters on Monday.