Delhi confidential: Joining the fight

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises, everyone is trying to contribute to the fight the way they can. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has found the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund as a medium to pitch in. He will donate a month’s salary to the fund as he described “COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe”. He also said India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely measures from time to time.

On Public Demand

One of the most successful shows of Indian television is making a comeback, and it is not solely because of its popularity. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharati have decided to bring back Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan National, starting Saturday. The government has decided to bring it back “in view of the current Coronavirus situation in the country, and in interest of the people staying at home during the 21-day lockdown”. The government said there was also a public demand for the re-telecast. It will now be shown twice every day.

Adapting To Change

Bureaucrats across ministries are working from home amid the lockdown. One of the adjustments most senior officers have had to make is in the drafting of official letters. In office, senior officers have assistants to whom they dictate the content of official letters. The officials usually make minor corrections to the printed draft and sign the final letter. However, the work-from-home arrangement doesn’t afford them this luxury. Bureaucrats are often quibbling these days about how they have to draft their own letters and dispatch them.

Appeal To Step In

With the pandemic putting fiscal pressure on the government, public servants may have to do their bit to contribute. An appeal has gone out to some 13 lakh employees of Railways to donate at least a day’s salary to the PM National Relief Fund. The employees have the option to donate more than a day’s salary. They can also choose to donate less or not donate at all. In these cases, they will have to specifically notify. Otherwise, a day’s salary will be deducted by default, a notice says.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd