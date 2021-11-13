Delhi Confidential: In a flow

WHILE JAL Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the Centre is committed to the uninterrupted flow of Ganga, his party colleague and former Union water resource minister Uma Bharti on Friday highlighted issues that she claimed were affecting the environmental flow of the river. In a series of tweets, Bharti alleged that a power project in Srinagar was violating the rule of environmental flow, which was notified by the Centre in 2018. She also tweeted a video showing a dry stretch of the river and tagged Shekhawat along with the Prime Minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister, asking them to take strictest action against the violator.

Picture imperfect

BJP MAHILA Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan had to face some embarrassment after she posted on Twitter a group photograph of all the national office-bearers, including her, outside the party headquarters. The photograph she posted was apparently digitally altered to include her. Srinivasan’s Twitter page was flooded with advice on technology that would make it look original. Incidentally, the photograph was also altered to include BJP treasurer Rajesh Agarwal, MLA from Bareilly. Staff at the BJP headquarters said both Srinivasan and Agarwal were present in office but missed the photograph session. Therefore, they were added to the group photo, they said.

Standing out

THE NATIONAL Commission for Minorities receives approximately 1,500 complaints annually, many of them related to land disputes and discrimination. Recently, it was stumped when a man belonging to a minority community lodged a complaint, saying he had been attacked by a cow and thrown to the ground. He demanded that action be taken. Commission officials said they were not sure what to do with the complaint.