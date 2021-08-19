Delhi Confidential: Home Appeal

MANSUKH MANDAVIYA will on Thursday visit his home state Gujarat for the first time since taking over as the new Union Health Minister. Mandaviya and his team expect significant crowds at the three Jan Ashirwad Yatra rallies, which he is scheduled to address. The organisers will have to keep a close watch on compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at the events. On Wednesday, the Health Minister posted a tweet in Gujarati, requesting his supporters to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour at the rallies that he will be addressing.

Safe Home

INDIA’S EFFORTS to evacuate its citizens from Kabul has come in for praise, but another evacuation has won the hearts. On Tuesday, three K9 dogs who secured the Kabul embassy for three years were brought back home in one of the evacuation flights that landed at Hindon air base. They were taken to the ITBP Chhawla camp on Wednesday. “These hero K9s have done an outstanding job in securing the embassy. They report that all three brave darlings are extremely happy to touch Indian soil and come back to familiar sights, smells and sounds of our nation,” said the ITBP.

Vaccination Offer

ON A three-day visit to India, COP26 president Alok Sharma has said that in order to get as many delegates as possible to attend the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in November, the presidency will provide vaccination to those who have not managed to get vaccinated in their home countries and is working with the UN to ensure that this is done expeditiously so that the delegates can travel. As a precaution, vaccinated delegates from red list countries will be quarantined for five days, while unvaccinated delegates from those countries will be quarantined for 10 days.