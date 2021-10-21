Delhi Confidential: Global Outreach

In an attempt to spread knowledge about India’s democracy and governance – including its ups and lows – Indian Council for Cultural Relations president and senior BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has invited young political leaders from 75 countries to visit the country and get first-hand information. The politicians, aged below 35, will be accommodated in different batches. Each batch will have representation from at least five nations, all from different continents. The first batch will be in Delhi on November 25. Each batch will get at least eight days to visit the cities and some interior areas. They will also be hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Request Accepted

When Harish Rawat, the AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, he once again requested him to relieve him of the charge of the state. Rawat has done enough firefighting in Punjab and he now wants to focus all his attention on campaigning in his home state Uttarakhand, which goes to polls along with Punjab. Rahul has agreed and the high command may appoint a new in charge in the next few days.

Sharing Notes

With physical court hearings commencing from Thursday in Supreme Court, journalists will now be allowed into the courtrooms subject to Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, the SC office order has suggested that journalists across media houses may consider developing a roster among themselves to be in courtrooms and “share notes from all courtrooms at the end of the day’s proceedings” in a bid to ensure courtrooms are not overcrowded.