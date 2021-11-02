Delhi Confidential: For The Record

NAMAMI GANGE, the Centre’s programme for cleaning of the river Ganga, on Monday entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for most photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in one hour. The activity was organised as part of Ganga Utsav, a three-day festival organised by National Mission of Clean Ganga and inaugurated by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the activity, people posted their literary pieces on the event’s Facebook page. “The most photos of handwritten notes uploaded to Facebook in one hour has been achieved by Namami Gange, India in Delhi, India on 1 November 2021,” said the certificate issued by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Search On

THE MINISTRY of Education has started looking for a new chairperson for the University Grant Commission. The person will hold the post for the next five years, or until attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Incumbent UGC chairman Prof D P Singh, who took charge in January 2018, is set to turn 65 soon. Incidentally, in March, AICTE chairman Prof Anil Dattatreya Sahasrabudhe had announced that the government will this year launch the Higher Education Commission of India, which will subsume existing regulatory bodies such as the UGC and AICTE.

Fresh Assignments

THREE IMPORTANT ambassadorial appointments were cleared by South Block on Monday. Pawan Kapoor, a 1990-batch IFS officer who is currently envoy to UAE, has been named as ambassador to Russia. Sunjay Sudhir, a 1993-batch IFS officer who was envoy to Maldives, has been moved to UAE as the next ambassador. And, Dinesh K Patnaik, a1990-batch IFS officer, who is currently Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next ambassador to Spain.