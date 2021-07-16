Delhi confidential: Coconut Offer

AN INFORMAL chat between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of the official discussions at the former’s office on Wednesday triggered curiosity among officials from the state as well as Ministry of Transport and Highways. As Vijayan and his team arrived, Gadkari asked the officials from both sides to leave him, the CM and CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas alone in his room. The chat went on for a long time. Sources said Gadkari and Vijayan exchanged health tips on Covid. Gadkari said a herbal medicine expert from Nagpur has advised Covid patients to drink a mix of orange juice and tender coconut water for speedy recovery. When he said he too has started having tender coconut water twice a day, the Kerala leaders offered to have fresh tender coconuts delivered to him from the state, the sources said.

Notable Absentee

THE ABSENCE of Congress’s Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at the meeting of the parliamentary strategy group Wednesday chaired by Sonia Gandhi was noticed by many leaders. Bittu is nowadays one of the key members of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh camp in Punjab. With the talk of Navjot Singh Sidhu being made the president of the Punjab Congress, much against the wishes of Amarinder, many wondered whether his absence was deliberate..

The Contender

NOW THAT Piyush Goyal has been appointed as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, the talk in the party currently is about who would get the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed Karnataka Governor. Although names of some senior party leaders are doing the rounds, BJP sources indicated that it could go to a Dalit leader, as Gehlot was a representative of SC communities in the government as well as party wings. BJP’s SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya, the sources said, could get entry to the Upper House.