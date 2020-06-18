Delhi: Composer strangled to death, 2 held

A 24-year-old Bhojpuri music composer was allegedly strangled to death by two of his associates at his house in Dwarka over a money dispute. (Representational Image) A 24-year-old Bhojpuri music composer was allegedly strangled to death by two of his associates at his house in Dwarka over a money dispute. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old Bhojpuri music composer was allegedly strangled to death by two of his associates at his house in Dwarka over a money dispute. Police said that the incident took place on June 8.

According to police, the accused wrapped the victim’s body in a blanket and hid it under a table, before looting musical instruments and fleeing to Bihar.

The victim, Mukesh Chaudhary, hailed from Bihar and owned a music studio which he ran from his rented flat in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden.

One of the accused Santosh Kumar (26) is also a music composer and Youtuber. His online channel, Aryan Entertainment Media, has more than two lakh subscribers. Police said the second accused, Vicky C, is a Bhojpuri singer and works for Kumar.

The men told police that they had come to Delhi after the lockdown in May to start a joint venture with Chaudhary.

The men alleged that Chaudhary, however, deleted their previously uploaded songs on their YouTube channel and also didn’t give them any money.

Police were informed by the neighbours on June 13 about a “foul smell”. “The man’s body was found under a table,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

