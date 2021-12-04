Compendium being compiled to record success stories of heads of schools during Covid

The State Council of Educational Research and Training is formulating a compendium of “success stories” of government and municipal corporation heads of schools who helped bridge the teaching-learning divide during the pandemic.

This compendium — titled ‘Success Stories of School Heads – Challenges and Achievements — is being compiled to let people know about the innovative practices undertaken by heads of schools, their utilization of available resources, and their interpersonal relationships with various stakeholders.

“… during pandemic times, with the help of various e-learning platforms, every HOS has proactively managed to reach out to every learner and the teaching learning process was resumed. However, numerous challenges were faced by school heads like lack of supporting infrastructure, non tech-savvy teachers, no access to smartphones/laptops by majority of students etc,” read the call by the SCERT.

It goes on to say that the effort will “not only recognize the brilliant efforts of the heads of schools but will also create potent solutions to handle the problematic situations in no time”.