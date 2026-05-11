Delhi commuters can soon travel across cities with just one card

DMRC said the cards will be available at all Metro stations within the next 10 days. (Source: Express Archives)

Hopping from the Metro to a bus while running late to work or using public transport in another city?

Delhi commuters may soon be able to do it all with a single card.

In a move aimed at making daily travel easier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch a co-branded RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) on Saturday that can be used across the Delhi Metro as well as other public transport systems in cities across India.

The cards, branded as “On-The-Go” cards, were launched at the DMRC headquarters in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar and Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas, along with senior officials from both organisations.