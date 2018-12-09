Delhi: Common mobility card used to pay for over 9 lakh bus trips

The common mobility card, launched in August, was used to pay for around 9.18 lakh trips made in buses in the national capital between September and November, as per data shared by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and DIMTS. Under the arrangement, passengers can use their Metro smart cards to pay their commuting fares even in buses. The conductors carry electronic ticketing machines (ETMs), equipped to deduct fares through swiping the cards.

Advertising

Last week, the Delhi government launched ‘One Card’, which can be similarly used in both commuting platforms. As per the data, the ETMs have dispensed 15.43 crore tickets during the same period, which were paid for through cash. In September, DTC sold 1,70,086 tickets, where common mobility cards were used. The corresponding figures for October and November are 1,68,716 and 1,23,607 respectively.

The DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System), which manages cluster bus service, sold 1,14,245 tickets using common mobility cards in September, 1,74,633 in October and 1,66,967 in November, as per data shared with The Indian Express.

There are around 5,500 buses on Delhi’s roads, which record an average daily ridership of around 40 lakh. The Delhi government has been trying to popularise the common arrangement, as part of which DTC has started offering a discount of 10 per cent in fares for rides paid through smart cards from November 30.

Advertising

“The numbers will go up now that the discount has been offered. Initially, there were teething issues relating to the ETMs, as most of them were running out of battery. Now that problem has largly been solved,” a transport department official said.

Even without the card, DTC and cluster bus conductors are supposed to issue tickets using ETMs. They also keep manual tickets as backup, in case ETM goes faulty or runs out of battery.

Out of the 15.43 crore tickets paid through cash, the DTC issued 2.64 crore in September, 2.25 crore in October and 2.14 crore in November while the corresponding figures for DIMTS are 2.74 crore, 2.93 crore and 2.72 crore respectively.

Recently, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had announced that the government plans to expand the scope of the card and bring even autos and taxis under its ambit. The project had a soft launch in January, and the entire bus fleet was covered by August.

The common mobility system was conceived in 2010, before the Commonwealth Games. The government also plans to launch an app through which commuters can plan multi-modal trips including buses and Metro from any point to any point in Delhi.