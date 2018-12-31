Delhi Commission for Women to move court to cancel man’s bail

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) will move court for cancellation of bail granted to a Kolkata-based man, who threatened to upload intimate pictures of a woman.

The woman approached the commission on December 23, claiming a man was allegedly blackmailing her, a DCW spokesperson said. The complainant also stated that the man was allegedly doing the same to other women. Due to societal fears, the woman and her family did not initially approach authorities, DCW said.

The DCW registered a complaint on behalf of the woman and an FIR was lodged under IPC Section 503 (criminal intimidation) against the man. A team formed by DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla was sent to Kolkata to arrest him. On Thursday, the man was granted bail. The woman went to the commission on Saturday claiming the man, while out on bail, approached her again and blackmailed her.

“We will be moving the court with a fresh application, seeking the cancellation of bail granted to the man…,” said the spokesperson.