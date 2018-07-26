Delhi Commission for Women rescues 16 women set to be trafficked abroad

Police escort the Nepali girls after they were rescued by the efforts of Delhi Commission for Women from Munirka area of New Delhi on early Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (DCW Photo via PTI) Police escort the Nepali girls after they were rescued by the efforts of Delhi Commission for Women from Munirka area of New Delhi on early Wednesday, July 25, 2018. (DCW Photo via PTI)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with the Delhi Police, rescued 16 Nepalese women who were allegedly being trafficked outside India, after a raid was conducted at a house in Delhi’s southwest district on Tuesday night. While no one has been arrested yet, a senior police officer said, “An FIR has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station against unknown persons, and investigations are on.”

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “We got a tip-off at 7 pm and reached the area by 8 pm with a staff of three. We then informed the Delhi Police. The girls are between the age of 18 and 24 years. They said they were brought here by agents on the pretext of jobs. When they landed here, their passports were taken away… they also told us that they were to be trafficked to Iraq and Kuwait.”

At 1.30 am, the women were escorted out of the second-floor flat, and are currently placed in shelter homes.

Maliwal said, “One woman had been here for 22 days while two arrived on Tuesday… they also informed us that seven women have already been trafficked to Iraq and Kuwait.”

Ashok, a tea-seller in the area, said, “I have been seeing these women here for a few days now. Over time, the number kept increasing… at 8.30 pm, two policemen entered the building and by late night, the women were taken out of the room”.

Maliwal alleged police inaction, considering “the closest police station is 500 metres away… I can’t understand how the DCW found out about this before the police”. Maliwal also met the acting Nepalese Ambassador to India, Bharat Kumar Regmi, who “assured help in the rehabilitation and prompt action from the government of Nepal”.

