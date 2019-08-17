Delhi: Commercial vehicles have till August 23 to get RFID tags

The South civic body has extended the deadline for commercial vehicles to install radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags from August 16 to August 23, failing which vehicle owners will have to pay twice the Environment Compensation Charge and municipal toll tax as a penalty, said an official. The penalty could be increased later.

Advertising

In July, L-G Anil Baijal had inaugurated the RFID technology at 13 toll plazas, which will deduct toll automatically from commercial vehicles. However, the system is yet to become fully operational at several booths.

Around six lakh vehicles enter the capital every day from these 13 toll plazas.

The corporation has introduced a public help booth within a 500-metre distance of all 13 toll plazas from where drivers can collect the tags. The device is installed on the windshield of vehicles. RFID cards, issued by the civic body to owners of the vehicles, will have to be recharged regularly. The South body has issued 95,000 tags till now.