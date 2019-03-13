Delhi: ‘Come to work or face action’, schools warn guest teachers

Schools have started sending showcause notices to guest teachers, who have not been reporting for duty due to their ongoing protest, threatening disciplinary action against them.

After the contracts of 22,000 guest teachers ended on February 28, they have been protesting for the implementation of a policy providing them job security.

Following the notices, teachers have begun reporting for duty, with many returning to the current protest venue outside the Delhi BJP office after work. “We don’t even know if we will be paid for our work during this period. We are going because our positions are so uncertain, we do not want to lose any possibility of getting back our jobs,” said a teacher from Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Karawal Nagar, who also received a notice.

A notice to a protesting guest teacher from Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School, Khichripur read: “It has been observed that you were absent without prior permission of the authority concerned, resulting in wilful insubordination and gross negligence of duties, in your capacity as responsible teachers. Absenting yourself from duties without prior intimation is a misconduct for which you are making yourself liable for necessary action.”

This, and similar notices from some other schools, have asked absentee teachers to furnish reasons why action should not be taken against them, and threatened disciplinary action if the same is not done within two days.

Last week, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had issued an order stating that guest teachers shall continue working till March 29 — the date of the High Court hearing on whether the guest teacher arrangement shall continue.

Most teachers did not report for duty after this, saying they would only join after the policy is implemented. The DoE had then issued an order, stating that punitive action may be taken against them as their absenteeism “can jeopardise the future of students”.

According to the head of a school in northwest Delhi, principals have not received any clear directions on what to do regarding teachers not reporting for duty. “A WhatsApp message has been forwarded by the zonal DDEs, stating that we are authorised to demand new guest teachers due to negligence by current ones. However, the source of this message is unknown,” he said.

Last week, the Delhi Cabinet had approved a policy which enables guest and contract teachers working with the DoE to continue working till the age of 60. However, the L-G’s approval in the matter is still pending.