Friday, Feb 10, 2023
How Delhi hopes to combat water shortage this summer

DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj has been holding meetings with MLAs in Delhi to prepare the action plan ahead of summer.

Delhi Jal board water managementAhead of every summer, the DJB prepares an action plan to deal with the anticipated shortage of water. (PTI)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is in the process of preparing ‘micro-level’ action plans to deal with water shortage this summer.

DJB officials said details of the demand and supply of water at the ward-level are being chalked out for each Assembly constituency in order to identify areas where supply is to be improved. In consultation with MLAs, the board is making lists of areas where residents face acute water shortage, according to a communication issued Thursday.

DJB vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj has been holding meetings with MLAs in Delhi to prepare the action plan ahead of summer. According to Bhardwaj, the DJB “will make optimum use of available resources to ensure that water supply is better” this summer, besides making efforts to “increase the production of water” and “optimal water management”.

Ahead of every summer, the DJB prepares an action plan to deal with the anticipated shortage of water. Last year, it involved drawing water from around 471 additional tube wells to meet the increased demand. The DJB produces around 953 MGD (million gallons per day) of water against an estimated demand of around 1,380 MGD.

Last year, with low rainfall in the pre-monsoon months and a dry Yamuna, the city had seen a particularly harsh summer in terms of water shortage. In Assembly constituencies, areas vulnerable to water shortage were also identified in last year’s summer action plan.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:41 IST
