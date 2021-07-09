Delhi: Colour-coded plan to tackle future Covid surge gets DDMA nod

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday gave its nod to a colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that will determine the level of restrictions needed to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus in the event of another surge.

The alerts — Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red — will be sounded based on positivity rate, or cumulative new positive cases, or average oxygen bed occupancy in hospitals. While red is the highest level of alert, most economic and social activities and public transport facilities will come to a halt with the announcement of an orange alert itself.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter that DDMA also discussed the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in the national capital. So far, Delhi has not recorded any case of the Delta Plus variant.

“The Graded Response Action Plan was cleared in the DDMA meeting today. Now, there will be no confusion regarding imposing a lockdown and lifting restrictions. At the meeting, there were discussions on the Delta Plus variant as well and the Delhi government is taking all possible measures to prevent its spread,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On July 4, The Indian Express had reported about GRAP under which malls and markets will be automatically brought under odd-even restrictions if Covid cases show an uptick, triggering a ‘yellow alert’, while construction work, factories, markets, and Metro services will shut down if the government sounds an orange alert.