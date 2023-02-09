scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Teacher, students hurt after science experiment goes wrong in Delhi college

Source said that an airtight flask that is used to heat a chemical in an experiment due to high pressure had burst into pieces. It is learnt that the teacher of Dayal Singh College had undergone a surgery to get the glass piece removed.

science experiment, lab accident, delhi college, indian expressAn experiment that went wrong in the chemistry laboratory, left a teacher and a few students injured. (File Representational Photo)

An experiment that went wrong in the chemistry laboratory of Dayal Singh College under the Delhi University has left a teacher and a few students injured on Wednesday. Although the students did not go through major injuries, a guest teacher whose eye got injured has been admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, as per college officials.

“These kinds of things keep happening in the lab. Unfortunately this time the students were standing too close to the flask,” a faculty member, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express.

“A few students faced minor injuries. But the administration as a safety protocol took them to the doctor who gave them a clean chit. But the guest teacher hurt her left eye as a piece of the glass entered her eye.” he added.

According to the faculty members, the teacher had undergone a surgery to get the glass piece removed and is likely to be discharged on Thursday.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 13:48 IST
