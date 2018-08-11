Delhi: College chairman held for faking letter from President to promote his book

Hari Krishna Maram (48), chairman of Imperial College, Bengaluru Hari Krishna Maram (48), chairman of Imperial College, Bengaluru

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 48-year-old chairman-founder of Imperial College in Bengaluru for allegedly posting a forged appreciation letter from the President of India on his Facebook timeline to promote his book on digital marketing.

DCP (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said the accused, Hari Krishna Maram, is a ‘management guru’ who has written several books. He was arrested from Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Sources said an FIR was registered by the Cyber Cell on May 18 last year, after they received a complaint from the President’s secretariat against the accused.

“The incident came to light after the President’s office received an email from one Shekhar Bhattacharjee, alleging that Dr Hari Krishna Maram was flaunting a forged appreciation letter from the President on his Facebook timeline to promote his book. After scanning his social media accounts, police found that he had also posted a similar forged letter of commendation by the Prime Minister on Facebook,” police sources said.

After registering an FIR, police traced Maram to the US. He initially filed a plea for anticipatory bail in a trial court last year, but was denied relief.

“In January this year, he filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court. His statement — that if he is not released on bail, his hard-earned reputation would be tarnished — was also not accepted. He also claimed that he did not make any commercial gains out of the alleged offence. But the court rejected his bail,” said a senior officer.

Police said he went on the run after his bail applications were rejected. Raids were conducted at his home several times, but officers could not find him.

“On Tuesday evening, police received information that Maram was spotted at his home; they rushed to Bengaluru and arrested him. Police have also seized three laptops and two phones from his possession, which have been sent to the forensic lab. He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody to Tihar Jail,” said the officer.

