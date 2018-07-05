Collection agent shot at near Yusuf Sarai school, say police

Police say the victim was being followed. (Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey) Police say the victim was being followed. (Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey)

By Anshuman Singh

A 27-year-old man was allegedly shot at by two armed assailants in south Delhi’s Yusuf Sarai market Wednesday, a few metres from General Raj’s Shankaran Memorial School. Police said the victim, Sajjan Kumar, received two gunshot injuries and is recovering at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to police, CCTV footage showed that the assailants started following the victim, a collection agent in a private company, from Jangpura.

“The incident took place around 9.45 am when the victim, after collecting a payment of Rs 3 lakh from his clients, was heading to a bank to deposit it. He first dropped his father in Jangpura, and then came to Green Park on his bike. While he was parking his bike outside Gujjar Dairy in Yusuf Sarai market, he was intercepted by two persons,” said a senior police officer.

Eyewitnesses told police that the assailants tried to snatch his bag, but he resisted. “One of them took out a pistol and opened fire at him. Kumar collapsed and the assailants fled the spot,” said an officer.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said the assailants fired two rounds, one of which hit the victim’s thumb and the other his ear.

“Locals told police about the incident. Kumar was carrying a bag with Rs 1.30 lakh in cash and a cheque, all of which were recovered intact, along with his mobile phone. We are investigating the case from all possible angles and an FIR under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 has been registered at Hauz Khas police station,” he added. The caretaker of a nearby building said that despite being shot twice, Kumar did not let go of his bag and saved the money.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

