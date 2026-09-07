‘Ruinous, dangerous’ condition: 4 buildings near Delhi collapse site get notices

In the wake of the building collapse at Satya Nikaten on Sunday that claimed 7 lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued vacation notices for several properties surrounding the collapse site, citing ‘ruinous/dangerous’ conditions.

Buildings 81, 82, 13 and 15 were some of the properties that received the notice, which stated that it is dangerous to any person occupying it or passing by such a building.

Building 14 was the building that collapsed on Sunday.

The notice was issued under Section 349 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, which allows the civic body to order people to leave a building if it is considered unsafe.