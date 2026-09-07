‘Ruinous, dangerous’ condition: 4 buildings near Delhi collapse site get notices

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In the wake of the building collapse at Satya Nikaten on Sunday that claimed 7 lives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued vacation notices for several properties surrounding the collapse site, citing ‘ruinous/dangerous’ conditions.
Buildings 81, 82, 13 and 15 were some of the properties that received the notice, which stated that it is dangerous to any person occupying it or passing by such a building.
Building 14 was the building that collapsed on Sunday.
The notice was issued under Section 349 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, which allows the civic body to order people to leave a building if it is considered unsafe.
MCD officials said the provision is invoked only after a survey finds a building dangerous. The property is then demolished by the owner itself or by the MCD at the cost of the owner.
The civic body has suspended five officials, including the South Zone Deputy Commissioner.
MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi said, “… A major decision has been taken by us so that no negligence is tolerated anywhere in Delhi. Although a magisterial inquiry has been ordered, they [the 5 officials] have been suspended in the meantime. Our Chief Minister and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are fully committed to ensuring that we do not let any loss of life or property occur. In the future, if any building of more than four storeys is constructed and negligence is found, that building will be sealed immediately. Along with that, strict action, in addition to suspension, will be taken against the officer responsible.”
The five-storey building, which housed a private hostel, was reportedly weak, and the owner was allegedly carrying out construction work in the basement, which may have led to the collapse.
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