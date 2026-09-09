Delhi collapse: Hostel operator paid Rs 1 lakh lease a month, ran 7 facilities

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The operator of the five-storey hostel building in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, that collapsed on Sunday, had taken the building on a lease of Rs 1 lakh per month in August last year and had rented out rooms to students, The Indian Express has learnt.
The operator, Sudhanshu, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said he was allegedly running around seven such facilities in the vicinity under the banner of Hostel Daze.
The PG that collapsed had eight rooms with a total of 16 beds, spread across four floors.
On Tuesday, police arrested the contractor, Sanoj, from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. They said he was allegedly carrying out repair and construction work in the basement and on the ground floor of the building despite knowing that the building was “weak”.
According to the police, even on the day of the incident, repair work was underway in the basement to address waterlogging and seepage issues, while a shop on the ground floor was being extended.
“There was a high chance that the building did not have adequate support and due to the works which were being carried out in the basement and on the ground floor, it might have collapsed,” an officer said.
Building owner Hariram Gupta (81), his wife Urmila Gupta (75) and their son Mahesh Gupta (52) were arrested on Monday in connection with the case.
During questioning, Mahesh, who is currently in police custody, allegedly told investigators that he used to oversee the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents.
Mahesh also told investigators that repair work was being carried out in the basement as waste had accumulated owing to the monsoon showers. Repair and extension work were also allegedly underway on the ground floor which was used for commercial purposes.
According to the police, Mahesh said that on the day of the incident, the family learnt about the collapse from local residents and subsequently left their home and went to his in-laws’ house in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
Police have registered an FIR under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct in connection with construction or repair of buildings, and acts endangering life or personal safety. The case was registered based on the complaint of an Assistant Sub-Inspector-rank officer.
According to police records, the incident took place around 1 pm, while a PCR call was received around 1.34 pm. The caller, according to the FIR, stated that a building which was home to young people had collapsed.
It further states that the building was several years old. “During the preliminary local enquiry, police were informed that the owners had allegedly constructed additional floors and that further construction work was underway,” the FIR stated.
The FIR further also highlights that the owner, Hariram, was aware that the building’s foundation could not safely bear the additional weight that was being put on it, but went ahead to earn money despite the potential risk to the occupants.
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