Delhi collapse: Hostel operator paid Rs 1 lakh lease a month, ran 7 facilities

Police have registered an FIR under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct in connection with construction or repair of buildings, and acts endangering life or personal safety. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The operator of the five-storey hostel building in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, that collapsed on Sunday, had taken the building on a lease of Rs 1 lakh per month in August last year and had rented out rooms to students, The Indian Express has learnt.

The operator, Sudhanshu, was arrested on Wednesday. Police said he was allegedly running around seven such facilities in the vicinity under the banner of Hostel Daze.

The PG that collapsed had eight rooms with a total of 16 beds, spread across four floors.

On Tuesday, police arrested the contractor, Sanoj, from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. They said he was allegedly carrying out repair and construction work in the basement and on the ground floor of the building despite knowing that the building was “weak”.