Delhi: Coldest morning in 15 yrs as mercury dips to 1.1°C

The city recorded its coldest morning in 15 years, as the mercury dropped to 1.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal, on the first day of the new year.

In 2006, the minimum temperature had dipped to 0.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature on record is -0.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in January 1935.

The IMD has forecast a warmer weekend, albeit with the possibility of light rain.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

While the maximum temperature remained in the range of 16 and 19 degrees Celsius, the minimum showed a wider variation. While the temperature at the Safdarjung observatory (Delhi’s official centre) was 1.1 degrees Celsius, it was 7.1 degrees Celsius at Pitampura, 4.1 degrees Celsius at Palam, 3.1 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 1.2 degrees at Ayanagar.

According to officials at IMD, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see light rain, while hail and thunderstorms are expected on Monday.