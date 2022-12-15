Delhi turns colder as mercury plunges to 6.4 degrees, lowest so far this season

Delhi has turned colder over the past two days with the city recording the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded Thursday was 6.4 degrees, at the Safdarjung weather station, two degrees below the normal.

The city also saw the coldest day so far this month, with the maximum temperature settling around 23.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, close to the normal for this time of the year, at the Safdarjung weather station. This is a sharp fall from a maximum temperature of around 27.1 degrees Celsius on Monday. Sunny days and fewer western disturbances had kept the city warmer than usual, so far this month. The weather station at Palam recorded a lower maximum temperature of 21.7 degrees on Thursday.

A forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday evening said the minimum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by about two degrees over the next 24 hours. Cold wave conditions are also likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and northern Rajasthan from December 16 to 18, the forecast indicated.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to fall to around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could remain around 23 degrees, according to the IMD forecast. While the maximum temperature is likely to be around 23 or 24 degrees from December 17 to 21, the minimum temperature could remain at 5 or 6 degrees. Foggy mornings are also likely from December 17 to 21, going by the forecast.

The normal maximum temperature from December 17 to 21, calculated as a long-period average, is 22.5 degrees, while the normal minimum temperature is around 8 degrees Celsius.