As cold wave continues, Delhi’s temperature drops to 2.2 degrees Celsius, dense fog over IGI Airport

With dense fog and a cold wave, the minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, dipped to 2.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the winter so far. Delhi also saw dense fog in the early hours with visibility remaining low even at around 8.30 am.

Over the past 10 years, Safdarjung has recorded a colder night in January only twice before – in 2021 when the minimum temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius and in 2013 when the lowest minimum temperature in January was 1.9 degrees Celsius. Both instances were in the first week of January, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

The minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius is five degrees below the normal for this time of the year at Safdarjung. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 1.5 degrees Celsius at the Ridge. This is six degrees below the normal. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, slightly lower than Safdarjung.

The IGI Airport at Palam has been covered in dense fog since around 2.30 am, IMD scientists said. Even at 8.30 am, the visibility at Palam was as low as 50 m. The observatory at Safdarjung recorded better visibility of around 200 m.

The Delhi Airport said in an update at around 3 am that low visibility procedures were initiated. A number of domestic flights saw delayed departures from the IGI Airport this morning.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 16 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates. This is close to the 16.6 degrees recorded on Friday. While moderate to dense fog is likely on Sunday and Monday as well, the minimum temperature could rise marginally to around 5 degrees by Monday, while the maximum temperature could climb to 19 degrees on Sunday, going by the forecast.