Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Another cold wave spell sets in Delhi, minimum temperature at 1.4 degree

The minimum temperature of 1.4 degree is six degree below normal for this time of the year and the second lowest minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory in January in a decade

People sit in front of a fire on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 1.4 degree Celsius early on Monday, as another cold wave spell sets in over Northwest India. This is also the sixth day that Delhi has recorded cold wave conditions this month, when the minimum temperature has been 4 degree Celsius or less.

The minimum temperature of 1.4 degree is six degree below normal for this time of the year and the second lowest minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory in January in a decade. It marks a ‘severe’ cold wave day for Delhi, since the minimum temperature is less than 2 degree Celsius. The last time a lower minimum temperature was recorded at Safdarjung was 1.1 degree Celsius in January 2021.

Express Explained |What is a cold wave, why northwest India is shivering

At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was 1.6 degree on Monday, while it was 2 degree at the Ridge and 5.3 degree at the IGI Airport, Palam.

With no fog early on Monday, clear skies prevailed over most of Northwest India making for a sunny morning.

Cold wave conditions are set to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday with the minimum temperature likely to remain at around 2 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Dense fog is also set to return this week on January 19 and 20.

Also Read |How to keep your heart, lungs fit as chilly winter grips North India

Over the week ahead, the minimum temperature is likely to rise to around 7 degree Celsius by January 20, while the maximum temperature could also return to around 21 degree Celsius by then.

An IMD forecast issued on Monday said the minimum temperature is likely to fall by around 2 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest and Central India till January 17 and then rise by 3 to 5 degree from January 18 to 21, with another western disturbance likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from January 18 onwards.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
