Delhi: Cold wave prevails, schools shut in NCR

The temperature is expected to rise today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The temperature is expected to rise today. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

All schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been ordered to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather conditions.

While temperatures in Delhi increased significantly after staying 10 degrees below normal two days in a row, parts of Uttar Pradesh remained under a dense cloud cover.

On Thursday, Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal and the least of the season so far. The maximum was recorded as 18 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal.

As per IMD, temperatures are expected to rise starting Thursday and a clear sky is expected during the day.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App