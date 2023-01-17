Cold wave brings some homeless to night shelters in Delhi; many continue to sleep in the open

With another cold wave spell hitting Delhi this winter, many braved the chill outdoors Monday night. Some hunkered down for the night at the shelters, while some, unhappy with these places, slept as always on the pavements.

The city’s night shelters recorded a higher occupancy on Monday night compared to figures from a week ago when cold wave conditions had abated and nights were slightly warmer. The minimum temperature recorded early on Tuesday was 2.4 degrees Celsius, a degree above the 1.4 degrees recorded on Monday.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) runs shelters at 319 locations —tents, porta cabins, and buildings. These have the capacity to house 19988 people. On Monday night, data from 313 shelters showed an occupancy of 9041, marginally higher than the occupancy of 8949 the previous night, and significantly higher than 8574 on January 10.

Tents and porta cabins that function as shelters near the Kashmere Gate ISBT offered a space to many of Delhi’s workers this winter. Among them are those who arrive in the city to make the most of the wedding season—cooking, cleaning and arranging decorations at banquet halls.

For the second year in a row, Dayanand, 31, who is from Meerut, came to Delhi in December to cook at weddings. “I come to work here only for the winter and then I return. It’s cold, but the shelter serves my needs, food is offered,” he said.

There were 99 people who sought shelter at the tent in which he was huddled under a blanket for the night on Monday. The tent has the capacity to house 100 people, but makes room for more by adding blankets on the floor or asking people to sleep two to a bed, said Ravi Kumar Singh, a caretaker at the shelter who works with Safe Approach, the organisation that runs it.

This month, when the city has seen seven cold wave days so far with the minimum temperature dropping to below 2 degree Celsius twice, the shelter has housed between 100 and 110 people on most days.

Sonu Dubey Bhardwaj, 29, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, has been in Delhi and at the shelter for 15 days, seeking work at weddings. “Every day, new people are at the shelter and there are some who return every night. I used to run a garment shop back home but with losses during Covid, I have had to come looking for work here… The daily wages are better here,” he said.

At a porta cabin close to the Yamuna near Kashmere Gate, Anil Agarwal, 58, who is from Kanpur, said basic facilities were being provided. “Food, a doctor for medical check-ups. It’s also more or less clean,” said Agarwal, who ran a business in Kanpur before the coronavirus pandemic, but said he ran into losses during the lockdown. Like several of the 81 people at the shelter Monday night, Agarwal works at weddings, washing dishes.

Mukesh, 31, from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, also comes to Delhi just for the wedding season. He is usually here from December to March, working odd jobs at banquet halls before returning home for the rest of the year. “The shelter is fine; people come and go. I’ve been coming to the city every winter for the past 7-8 years,” he said.

The porta cabin near Kashmere Gate is running below its capacity of 140 people, much like the shelter at Sarai Kale Khan, where the caretaker said the shelter was not full. In a 70-bed tent for families, many are empty. Multiple tents lie in the same courtyard as a porta cabin for families.

Kamlesh, who is from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, collects and sells scrap, and sits up in the bed as his wife and children sleep. “It doesn’t feel that much colder than previous years. We have been in the tent for two months now and were in one of the porta cabins before that,” he said.

Like every other night, Rajeev, 45, a construction worker from Madhya Pradesh who seeks work every day at Bhogal chowk, slept on the pavement near the Sarai Kale Khan bus stand. “This winter is colder. But I don’t have a choice, I prefer not to go to the shelter… There are many people there and we don’t know what they might be like,” said Rajeev, whose mother sleeps beside him on the pavement as a fire lit to keep them warm burns out.