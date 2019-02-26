Delhi: Cold and rainy Monday, another wet week ahead

Rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi yet again on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.2 degrees Celsius — three degrees below normal. The maximum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Intermittent rain lashed parts of the city throughout the evening, but Safdarjung observatory — the official for Delhi — only saw traces of rain.

According to IMD officials, Tuesday will see overcast conditions with light to moderate rain/ thundershowers and strong surface winds. Hailstorm and lightning is expected in a few areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 22 and 13 degree Celsius.

This February has been among the wettest in the past 10 years.

According to IMD officials, the coming week is expected to see light rain and thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to be in the range of 22 and 9 degrees Celsius, barring on Friday.