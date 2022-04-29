Delhi has few days of coal supply left, warns Satyendar Jain as he appeals to Centre to ensure availability

Amid a deepening crisis in supply of coal, the Delhi government sounded an alarm saying that the government only has stocks left for the coming few days.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, via a tweet, said: “Due to the shortage of coal in the power plants which generate electricity for Delhi, the stock is left only for the coming few days. During the summer, the demand for electricity in India, including Delhi, will be at its peak.”

Appealing to the Centre to regulate supply, he added: “There is an appeal to the Central Government to ensure the availability of coal at the earliest.”

This comes hours after the Delhi government said that electric supply to important establishments in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals, may be interrupted because of a shortage in coal.

“Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals,” a government statement read.

Presently, 25-30 per cent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, and they face a shortage of coal, Jain said. He added that the government was monitoring the situation closely and making every possible effort to ensure that people did not face power outages in some areas of the capital.