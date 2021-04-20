Kejriwal’s wife tests positive for Covid, CM quarantines himself

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita at the Akshardham Temple during Diwali celebrations. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid Tuesday. She is under home isolation and the CM has also quarantined himself, attending meetings through video conferencing.

Over the past year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot have tested positive for the virus. While Sisodia and Jain had to be hospitalised, Gahlot is under home isolation.

Several other AAP MLAs, including Raghav Chadha and Atishi, had also tested positive earlier

Kejriwal lives with his parents, wife, and two children.

Covid cases in Delhi have been surging for close to a month, and touched an all-time high of 25,500 last week. A temporary 250-bed ICU facility set up by DRDO in Dhaula Kuan filled up within hours of being opened.

Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the city on Monday, wherein only emergency services, those attending weddings and funerals, and a few other services such as grocery stores, restaurants (for delivery), and delivery personnel are being allowed to travel.

The lockdown is in place till 5 am on Monday and was an extension of a weekend lockdown that the CM said was necessitated by the massive rise in cases and the immense pressure on healthcare infrastructure in the city.