Delhi CM launches WhatsApp number, asks people to contribute financially to pay yoga teachers

In order to continue its ambitious ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme that has become the recent flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday launched a WhatsApp number, 72779727799, seeking financial support from the public to pay the yoga teachers.

“There is an idiom — ‘Marne wale se achcha bachane wala hai’. LG sahab and the BJP are shooting arrows at the people of Delhi by stopping all good works, initiatives and schemes. One of the schemes is the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme. They are hurting the people and destroying the lives of the Delhiites while AAP is applying ointment on their wound created by the BJP and LG. I try to help all of them by being a member of their family,” said Kejriwal while launching the mobile number.

Track live updates | Delhi News Live Updates: Temperature begins to dip, set to fall further over next six days

He said L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and BJP stopped the free yoga classes that were being availed by 17,000 people across the city. “Our target was to provide yoga classes to 17 lakh people but they stopped even the 17,000 people from taking yoga classes. They said we cannot pay salaries to yoga teachers and stopped them from attending the classes. Who stops someone from doing yoga? Stopping a person from doing yoga and meditation is a ‘paap’. The entire people of Delhi are angry but I spoke to several people and after discussion decided that the yoga classes will not be discontinued,” he said.

Kejriwal added, “Like Dev Dutt shot an arrow into Hans, similarly LG sahab shot an arrow at the people of Delhi but we removed that arrow and put bandages and decided that no matter what, the yoga classes will continue in Delhi at any cost.”

The ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme has been allegedly discontinued officially after TTE secretary Alice Vaz raised objections but later the board members decided to extend the initiative. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also met Saxena and submitted a file seeking approval to extend the yoga programme. The LG Office earlier alleged that they haven’t received any file from Delhi government, while Kejriwal said that the file was submitted and the LG house and Saxena is sitting on it to stop the programme.

He further accused LG of making the lives of Delhi people hell. “Ever Since he took charge as LG, he is interfering and trying to stop all goods works and schemes being done in Delhi. He has made the lives of people hell. After he took charge, people in Delhi are living a hell like life…he stopped yoga classes you know, yoga classes…who stops yoga classes?.”

The program was discontinued for two days in November but the AAP government later continued the program with Kejriwal saying that he will bear all costs and expenses to pay the teachers and continue the yoga classes across Delhi.

Advertisement

“I am getting calls from several people and they want to contribute to the Yogshala program but it is my wish that more and more people come forward and contribute to the program. We are launching this WhatsApp number today and through this number, I don’t want your money.. I want people who wish to bear the cost and salary of teachers to send messages on this number with how many teachers they want to pay. We will make a list and you can pay these teachers through cheque at the end of the month,” said the CM.

The yoga teachers get Rs 15,000 as salary per month, said the CM adding all problems will be solved if the 2 crore people stand and work together.

The Dilli ki Yogshala programme was launched last year in December 2021 and around 17000 people at 600 parks and colonies are availing free classes across the city.