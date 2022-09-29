scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Delhi CM wants ‘Make India #1’ in deshbhakti curriculum

The mission was launched recently ahead of the Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The party has also launched a missed call number through which any citizen can join the campaign. 

xArvind Kejriwal, delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deshbhakti curriculum, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Celebrating a year of the launch of deshbhakti curriculum, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that campaign ‘Make India Number 1′ needs to be included in the curriculum, to instil in students the desire to work for the country’s progress when they graduate.  The campaign announced  by the Aam Admi Party had unveiled the party’s ambition and entry into the Lok Sabha polls fray.

Addressing hundreds of teachers and students at the annual celebration of the Delhi government’s ambitious project,  Kejriwal said, “The politicians or the political parties cannot make the country number one… We, 130 crore citizens, need to come together to take India to the top… We have already kickstarted the process and they will keep on emerging in newer forms, I request the teachers present here to include this topic in the deshbhakti curriculum so every child graduating from Delhi government schools should have the spirit of making India 1.”

The mission was launched recently ahead of the Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The party has also launched a missed call number through which any citizen can join the campaign.  The deshbhakti curriculum was announced in 2019 for all schools under the Delhi government, and was launched last year on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

More from Delhi

“We are proud of the efforts of our teachers. There cannot be a better gift to Bhagat Singh than the discussion on the deshbhakti curriculum on his birth anniversary,” Kejriwal said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 02:26:08 am
Next Story

Lumpy skin disease: Worry over vaccine duopoly

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement