Delhi CM wants ‘Make India #1’ in deshbhakti curriculum

Celebrating a year of the launch of deshbhakti curriculum, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that campaign ‘Make India Number 1′ needs to be included in the curriculum, to instil in students the desire to work for the country’s progress when they graduate. The campaign announced by the Aam Admi Party had unveiled the party’s ambition and entry into the Lok Sabha polls fray.

Addressing hundreds of teachers and students at the annual celebration of the Delhi government’s ambitious project, Kejriwal said, “The politicians or the political parties cannot make the country number one… We, 130 crore citizens, need to come together to take India to the top… We have already kickstarted the process and they will keep on emerging in newer forms, I request the teachers present here to include this topic in the deshbhakti curriculum so every child graduating from Delhi government schools should have the spirit of making India 1.”

The mission was launched recently ahead of the Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The party has also launched a missed call number through which any citizen can join the campaign. The deshbhakti curriculum was announced in 2019 for all schools under the Delhi government, and was launched last year on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh.

“We are proud of the efforts of our teachers. There cannot be a better gift to Bhagat Singh than the discussion on the deshbhakti curriculum on his birth anniversary,” Kejriwal said.