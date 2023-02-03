scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
In Delhi CM vs L-G tussle, communication breaks down – again

Day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped a meeting chaired by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, Raj Niwas sources said there was no communication from CMO on a ‘routine’ meeting scheduled on Friday evening.

Arvind Kejriwal, Vinai Kumar SaxenaChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Left) and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

After a brief resumption last month, the weekly dialogue on governance between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appears to have taken a backseat yet again. Till Friday afternoon, Raj Niwas sources said, there had been no communication from the Chief Minister’s Office regarding a meeting scheduled at 4 pm “as per routine”.

The chief minister had skipped a meeting chaired by the lieutenant governor to assess G20 Summit preparations on Thursday. A similar meeting, but with more attendees including Kejriwal, Delhi’s cabinet of ministers and up to 10 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs scheduled for the same time, had not taken place last week either since Kejriwal was in Punjab.

Saxena and Kejriwal had last come face to face on January 13, more than two months after the last such meeting between them and a day after trading barbs over each other’s availability.

Explained |Explained: In Delhi Govt vs Centre, what are the legal issues before Supreme Court?

The L-G had questioned the chief minister’s absence from the city due to his preoccupation with politics only to be accused of bypassing the elected government on multiple occasions recently and to be dared to a public discussion over the issue.

Kejriwal had led a contingent of AAP MLAs to Raj Niwas demanding a meeting with the L-G to discuss his alleged interference in the elected government’s functioning on the sidelines of a Delhi Legislative Assembly session prior to this meeting.

The week after that, Saxena had reached out with an invitation to Kejriwal, Delhi’s cabinet of ministers and any 10 AAP MLAs of his choosing to meet him. This, however, did not materialise because Kejriwal said he would be in Punjab and would not be able to attend.

On the sidelines of a press conference on Thursday evening, Kejriwal had said that he had not received any information about a meeting with the L-G so far when asked whether he would meet him on Friday.

LG House officials said there was a permanent provision for the weekly review meeting between Saxena and Kejriwal.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
