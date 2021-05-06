Delhi CM visits vaccination centre: Aim is to vaccinate all in three months

The Delhi government had a stock of 7.8 lakh vaccines till Wednesday morning, officials said. As all adults became eligible to get a shot on May 1, the Delhi government converted 76 schools across the capital into vaccination sites. Private hospitals have also started vaccination centres for those under the age of 45 years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited one such site in Rajinder Nagar on Wednesday. The site, operated by BLK Max, has the capacity to vaccinate around 3,000 people per day. This is expected to be scaled up in the upcoming days.

“Visited vaccination centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar. Excellent arrangements. Youth are coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated. If vaccine is provided in sufficient quantities, we can achieve our target of vaccinating the whole of Delhi in three months,” Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

Of the vaccines available with the government, 4,11,030 are from the stock given to the state by the Centre. These can only be administered to those above the age of 45 years. Of these, 1,17,370 are Covisheild and 2,93,660 are Covaxin. Of the stock procured by the state, 2,54,230 are Covishield and 1,22,890 are Covaxin.

“The vaccination process has started successfully, but supply of more doses is the fundamental requirement right now. We have received a very less quantity of vaccines. With the kind of infrastructure we have developed now, we can ramp up the vaccination drive within 24 hours. As I said earlier, we want to vaccinate every citizen within three months but to do that, we need a proper supply of vaccines,” he said.

The CM also spoke about the availability of oxygen in the city. “For the past several days, we are battling with the scarcity of oxygen… Yesterday, we received 43 SOS calls regarding oxygen. I know there were some unfortunate incidents, but right now, we are working round the clock to ensure there is no fatality in Delhi due to a lack of oxygen,” he said.