Delhi CM travels in DTC bus to take stock of implementation of Saheli Pink Smart Card

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta poses for a selfie as she travels with Saheli Pink Card on a DTC bus. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)

Days after the BJP government launched Pink Saheli Smart Card, replacing the paper-based pink ticketing scheme introduced by the AAP government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a ride in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday to inspect the implementation of the initiative.

“Today, I travelled in a DTC bus with the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) NCMC card and experienced how this facility is working at the grassroots level. As soon as you board the bus, you just need to tap the card on the machine, and the journey is instantly recorded. The entire process is fast, easy, and transparent,” said Gupta.