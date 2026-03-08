Delhi CM travels in DTC bus to take stock of implementation of Saheli Pink Smart Card

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after the BJP government launched Pink Saheli Smart Card, replacing the paper-based pink ticketing scheme introduced by the AAP government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a ride in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Saturday to inspect the implementation of the initiative.
“Today, I travelled in a DTC bus with the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) NCMC card and experienced how this facility is working at the grassroots level. As soon as you board the bus, you just need to tap the card on the machine, and the journey is instantly recorded. The entire process is fast, easy, and transparent,” said Gupta.
She described the pink-coloured smart cards as an “extremely convenient arrangement for the mothers, sisters and daughters of Delhi.”
“This card is being made for free at various centers in the city. Just get yourself registered with your Aadhaar number and mobile number, and avail the benefit of free travel on DTC buses,” she said.
The CM also appealed to all women residents of Delhi to get the Saheli Pink NCMC card made and make full use of this facility.
In the DTC bus, Gupta travelled between Ludlow Castle to Ramjas College.
During the journey, she also interacted with the women on the bus and asked them if they are facing any issues in availing the new card.
The Pink Saheli Smart Card was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paving way for free travel in DTC and cluster buses to women and transgender residents of the Capital.
According to officials, the pink-coloured card can also be used on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (Metro), the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (RRTS), and other public transport services.
