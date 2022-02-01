Delhi CM to monitor compensation for families of govt staff who died of Covid

Compensation for families of those Delhi government employees who died of Covid-19 will now be monitored by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The cabinet Monday approved the formation of a dedicated group of ministers to handle these cases.

In 2020, the Delhi government had announced that in case healthcare workers, security/sanitation staff or any other government official, including police personnel, deployed on Covid duties by the government contracted Covid during their duties and died, their families would be given ex-gratia of around Rs 1 crore.

According to sources, several complaints had been made and it was alleged that there was a disparity in how the amount is being disbursed.

The group of ministers assigned for the task will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot will be part of the group.

The group will individually examine every case and send its recommendations to the CM as the final authority, a statement issued by the government said.

The statement also added that the compensation will be processed faster with the CM taking charge of the issue.

“The CM will take charge of dispensing compensation and act as the final authority in case of discrepancies… Families of Covid warriors will receive compensation in record time,” the statement added.

Those eligible include temporary or permanent or contractual employees in the government or private sector who were deployed for Covid duties by the Delhi government.