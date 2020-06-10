Delhi CM tests negative for coronavirus

“The Chief Minister has tested negative for Covid. He underwent the test on Tuesday morning,” said an official. “The Chief Minister has tested negative for Covid. He underwent the test on Tuesday morning,” said an official.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (51) tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In home isolation since Sunday, when he developed a cough and fever, the CM was tested on Tuesday morning. The result was declared in the evening.



Several people in the Delhi Secretariat have tested positive so far. The CM has been holding many meetings in his house but went into isolation on Sunday.

He is unlikely to take another test soon since he has tested negative, officials said. They said his fever has now subsided and he is feeling better.

