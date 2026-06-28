Delhi CM suspends 7 officials over irregularities in procurement, storage of medicines

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The Delhi government on Saturday suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, after an investigation uncovered alleged irregularities in the procurement, storage and management of medicines at various stores of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).
The action comes after a report was published by The Indian Express on Saturday, flagging alleged lack of storage space for life-saving medicines, including anti-rabies vaccines, at a CPA warehouse in West Delhi’s Janakpuri.
The Indian Express report highlighted that a consignment of over 1.27 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine meant for the city’s public healthcare facilities has remained undelivered because the designated government warehouse lacks adequate cold storage capacity, according to a letter sent by the Serum Institute of India to the CPA. Anti-rabies vaccine is important for the city as Delhi has witnessed a surge in stray dog attacks and rabies risks, with the Supreme Court last year expressing concern about such incidents.
The Delhi government on Saturday initiated an inquiry into the functioning of CPA stores and serious irregularities in the procurement, storage and management of medicines were revealed during the probe, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.
CM Rekha Gupta said the government has adopted a “zero-tolerance” approach towards corruption and administrative negligence. “The Delhi government follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Corruption, negligence or irregularities at any level of the administration will not be tolerated,” Gupta said in a statement.
She said strict action would continue against any officer or employee found guilty of misconduct.
According to the government, the inquiry uncovered serious lapses in the functioning of multiple CPA stores, leading to the suspension of the seven officials pending further proceedings. The government said accountability would be fixed and appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible for any wrongdoing.
The CPA is the nodal agency responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities. The government said ensuring transparency and efficiency in the procurement and storage of medicines is critical to safeguarding public healthcare services.
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