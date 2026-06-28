Delhi CM suspends 7 officials over irregularities in procurement, storage of medicines

Over 1.27 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine remain undelivered to Delhi hospitals due to a lack of cold storage space at the state warehouse. (File)

The Delhi government on Saturday suspended seven officials, including five pharmacists, after an investigation uncovered alleged irregularities in the procurement, storage and management of medicines at various stores of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

The action comes after a report was published by The Indian Express on Saturday, flagging alleged lack of storage space for life-saving medicines, including anti-rabies vaccines, at a CPA warehouse in West Delhi’s Janakpuri.

The Indian Express report highlighted that a consignment of over 1.27 lakh vials of anti-rabies vaccine meant for the city’s public healthcare facilities has remained undelivered because the designated government warehouse lacks adequate cold storage capacity, according to a letter sent by the Serum Institute of India to the CPA. Anti-rabies vaccine is important for the city as Delhi has witnessed a surge in stray dog attacks and rabies risks, with the Supreme Court last year expressing concern about such incidents.