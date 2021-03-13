Delhi: CM stresses on equal opportunity for all castes and religions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the 'Freedom@75" event, to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence, at Cannaught Place in New Delhi, Friday, March 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Year-long activities to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence were kickstarted Friday by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Connaught Place with music and dance performances, including by the band Euphoria.

The area was decorated in patriotic themes with police personnel standing outside Metro stations in the inner circle holding flags saying “75 years of celebration”. At Central Park, where the event was taking place, paper lanterns in colours of the Indian flag were strung together.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, “This is the time to remember the martyrdom of our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation, this is the time to remember the struggle of thousands of our freedom fighters who gave their lives away for our freedom. This is the time to remember their dreams of how a free India should look like.”

He said that while many dreams had been fulfilled, many were yet to be. “The people of this country want nobody to go to sleep hungry, that everybody should have clothes and shelter, that every child should get a good education, everyone irrespective of their class should get good healthcare, everybody should get employed, every farmer and labourer should get their dues, everybody should get free electricity and access to drinking water,” he said.

“Ours is a country of various castes and religions. There should be love and harmony amongst all castes and religions. People of all castes and religions should have access to equal opportunities. Today… let’s resolve to fulfill these dreams… Let’s make India number one in the world,” he added. Kejriwal also reiterated facets of the desh bhakti budget. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also present at the event.

The government also honoured a few people “over the age of 75 to mark 75 years of Independence”. Among those honoured were Anguri Devi, one of the beneficiaries of the Tirth Yatra scheme of the Delhi government; Raghu Rai, Indian photographer and photojournalist; Kamla Bhasin, women’s rights activist; Khalida Zaidi, retired MCD school principal; and Vir Chakra awardee Retd Col Ashok Tara.

Besides Euphoria, which belted out patriotic songs and their greatest hits, many dance performances on patriotic songs were also held by students of Sahitya Kala Parishad.