The CM and Sisodia appeared before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Delhi CM, Sisodia granted bail in case of defamation
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and CM Arvind Kejriwal (File/PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that Kejriwal had blamed the BJP for an assault on him during a road show in West Delhi.

Gupta submitted a tweet by Sisodia, wherein the deputy CM alluded to a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. He told the court that on the same day, “Kejriwal also tweeted that the BJP wants to get him killed, and tagged the aforesaid tweet of Sisodia with his tweet”.

