CM, Sisodia granted bail in case of defamation

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

The CM and Sisodia appeared before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who granted relief on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Gupta, in his complaint, alleged that Kejriwal had blamed the BJP for an assault on him during a road show in West Delhi.

Gupta submitted a tweet by Sisodia, wherein the deputy CM alluded to a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. He told the court that on the same day, “Kejriwal also tweeted that the BJP wants to get him killed, and tagged the aforesaid tweet of Sisodia with his tweet”.