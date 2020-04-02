Delhi CM says 25,000 numbers shared: Police to track phones of those under home quarantine

Kejriwal addressed doctors, Wednesday Kejriwal addressed doctors, Wednesday

The Delhi government has shared thousands of phone numbers of those under home quarantine with the police for tracking their movement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, describing it as a step to check violations.

The decision was taken in a meeting also attended by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava. On Tuesday, 11,084 numbers were shared, while on Wednesday, 14,345 numbers will be shared with the police, the CM said.

Kejriwal said Singapore and South Korea are among the countries to have taken the tech route to check violations.

“We have decided that by taking assistance of police we will track the phones of people who were ordered to be home quarantined. As many as 11,084 such numbers were shared with the police yesterday. And today 14,345 phone numbers will be handed over,” said Kejriwal, addressing the daily press briefing.

In its statement, the Lt Governor’s Secretariat said that “technology should be used for contact tracing and checking compliance of home quarantine cases”, without elaborating further. Both the CM and L-G Baijal had previously warned that FIRs would be lodged against those violating home quarantine norms.

Baijal had said that FIRs should be lodged against such violators under Section 188 of IPC as prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020. The Delhi government had also started putting hand stamps for easy identification of quarantined individuals.

The national capital had 120 coronavirus cases as on Wednesday morning, Kejriwal said. A total of 768 people are currently admitted in Delhi government hospitals.

Out of the total positive cases, one patient is on ventilator, two on oxygen support while the rest are recovering. The government has evacuated 2,346 people from the Markaz Nizamuddin Building, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, out of which 536 have been sent to hospitals and 1,810 to isolation centres, Kejriwal said.

“Corona appears to be under control in Delhi. There has been no community transmission. Out of the confirmed cases, 49 had come from abroad, 24 were in the Markaz building while 29 people contracted the virus from those who returned from foreign countries, which are cases of local transmissions,” he added.

The CM also appealed to the Centre to make available more PPE and testing kits. In terms of addressing the needs of families in economic distress, Kejriwal said PDS allocation will be made even to those not having ration cards if they file applications. “You may not get the card immediately but apply and you will be eligible for ration,” he said, adding that the one-time assistance amount of Rs 5,000 has been extended to around 35,000 construction workers so far.

“The Commissioner of Police informed that as per the instructions, DTC buses have been deployed in all police stations for transporting stranded people to shelters homes,” the L-G House statement added.

Rs 1 cr to kin of docTORS who succumb to COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced that families of doctors, medical staff and safai karamcharis who succumb to COVID-19 while serving the community will receive a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

“Your contribution is invaluable and cannot be equated to a sum of money, but this is a token of support. A life lost cannot be offset monetarily but this is an attempt,” said the CM in a video conference with doctors from government hospitals across the city.

Kejriwal emphasised on the plight of doctors and medical staff during the outbreak and appreciated their efforts. He added that some doctors have been put up at a five-star hotel.

He reiterated that the government will cover the costs of all doctors and medical staff undergoing treatment in case they are diagnosed with coronavirus. (ENS)

