Delhi CM grants financial aid worth ‘thousands of crores’ to MCD

Officials said that proposals worth around Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for the financial year 2026–27 for road paving and development works.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flagged off 500 EV buses at the Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday granted financial assistance worth thousands of crores to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for improving sanitation, education and civic facilities. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday granted financial assistance worth thousands of crores to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for improving sanitation, education and civic facilities, to turn the Capital into a clean, developed and pollution-free city, an official statement said.

Officials said that proposals worth around Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for the financial year 2026–27 for road paving and development works. “These projects include the construction, repair and strengthening of nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, a move expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November when pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi,”officials said.

Gupta said that sanitation services and the maintenance of roads with a width of less than 60-ft fall under the jurisdiction of the MCD, and that all major road improvement works should be completed by September 30 2026, while ensuring transparency in the tendering process.

To curb air pollution, and modernise the city’s sanitation system, the government approved funds of Rs 2,300 crore. “Under this 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines are being deployed for the removal of dust and waste, in addition to 1,000 electric litter pickers,” said the official.

For the education sector, an additional Rs 50 crore has been announced for the upgradation of MCD primary schools, to strengthen school infrastructure, improve sanitation facilities, and modernise classrooms.

A separate allocation of Rs 50 crore has also been approved for the repair and upgradation of community buildings under the civic body. “Nearly 298 community buildings, mostly located in smaller colonies, are widely used by economically weaker sections for weddings and other social functions, making their improvement essential,” said Gupta adding that overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies through decentralised and effective governance.

