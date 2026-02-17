Delhi CM grants financial aid worth ‘thousands of crores’ to MCD

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday granted financial assistance worth thousands of crores to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for improving sanitation, education and civic facilities. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday granted financial assistance worth thousands of crores to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for improving sanitation, education and civic facilities, to turn the Capital into a clean, developed and pollution-free city, an official statement said.

Officials said that proposals worth around Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for the financial year 2026–27 for road paving and development works. “These projects include the construction, repair and strengthening of nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, a move expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November when pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi,”officials said.