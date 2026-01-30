Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells ministers to share report cards on project, achievements so far

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the BJP-led government nearing completion of a year in power in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked all the ministers to submit a detailed report card on the achievements of their departments in the last one year.
According to officials, departments have also been provided a format — schemes, projects and works — in which they are required to submit the details along with information on projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid and the projects and schemes that are either scheduled or in the final stages of inauguration.
Besides, the departments have also been asked to furnish details of budgets and costs of the project, said officials.
Following the directions, ministers have started holding review meetings, added officials.
Further, the CMO has also asked the ministers to share a report on the plans and projects for the next year and ones which can be included in the upcoming budget.
Officials, meanwhile, also said that the government is planning a week-long programme to celebrate the BJP’s one year of rule in Delhi.
The BJP last year put an end to AAP’s 10-year rule in the city, returning to power after 27 years. Some of the projects which topped the BJP government’s priority were the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, redevelopment of 600 km of roads and cleaning of the Yamuna.
