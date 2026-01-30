Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells ministers to share report cards on project, achievements so far

Besides, the departments have also been asked to furnish details of budgets and costs of the project, said officials.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 06:11 AM IST
Rekha Gupta, detailed report card on delhi projects, report card on delhi projects, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsFurther, the CMO has also asked the ministers to share a report on the plans and projects for the next year and ones which can be included in the upcoming budget.
Make us preferred source on Google

With the BJP-led government nearing completion of a year in power in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked all the ministers to submit a detailed report card on the achievements of their departments in the last one year.

According to officials, departments have also been provided a format — schemes, projects and works — in which they are required to submit the details along with information on projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid and the projects and schemes that are either scheduled or in the final stages of inauguration.

Besides, the departments have also been asked to furnish details of budgets and costs of the project, said officials.

Following the directions, ministers have started holding review meetings, added officials.

Further, the CMO has also asked the ministers to share a report on the plans and projects for the next year and ones which can be included in the upcoming budget.

Officials, meanwhile, also said that the government is planning a week-long programme to celebrate the BJP’s one year of rule in Delhi.

The BJP last year put an end to AAP’s 10-year rule in the city, returning to power after 27 years. Some of the projects which topped the BJP government’s priority were the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, redevelopment of 600 km of roads and cleaning of the Yamuna.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement