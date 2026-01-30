Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tells ministers to share report cards on project, achievements so far

Further, the CMO has also asked the ministers to share a report on the plans and projects for the next year and ones which can be included in the upcoming budget.

With the BJP-led government nearing completion of a year in power in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has asked all the ministers to submit a detailed report card on the achievements of their departments in the last one year.

According to officials, departments have also been provided a format — schemes, projects and works — in which they are required to submit the details along with information on projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid and the projects and schemes that are either scheduled or in the final stages of inauguration.

Besides, the departments have also been asked to furnish details of budgets and costs of the project, said officials.