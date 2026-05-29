‘Such disorder unacceptable’: Delhi CM orders facelift of Rohini e-sub registrar office within a week

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Expressing displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the building and facilities available at the Revenue department’s e-sub registrar office at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini Sector 16, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a surprise inspection on Friday, directed officials to ensure proper facilities, including sitting arrangements, fans, air conditioning and construction of the floor, within a week.
While seeking a detailed report, the CM said she would personally conduct a follow-up inspection. The e-sub registrar office caters to Model Town in Pitampura and Rohini.
Officials said that during her visit, the CM reviewed the poor condition of the office building, facilities offered to residents and cleanliness, among others.
Maintaining that the condition of the office building had been neglected for years, officials said the CM pointed out that many lights were not working, toilets were unusable, air-conditioners were non-functional, floors were damaged and even basic seating arrangements were unavailable.
“She said such disorder was unacceptable in a place where a large number of people visit every day for important documentation and property-related works,” the official said.
The CM also interacted directly with people present at the office and listened to their grievances.
“Many people complained about having to wait for long periods, inadequate seating arrangements, the absence of a token system, poor air-conditioning and the lack of basic facilities,” said the official.
Directing officials on the spot, Gupta said “people should not face any inconvenience”. “She added that it is the government’s responsibility to provide a dignified and comfortable environment in public offices,” the official said.
Gupta went on to direct officials to submit complete records of all correspondence and repair proposals related to the office. Further, she directed the department to appoint a responsible officer or caretaker in every office to ensure regular monitoring of basic facilities, cleanliness and maintenance.
Further, the CM inspected the record room and directed officials to accord the highest priority to the security, digitisation and preservation of important revenue records to ensure these are protected in the event of any accident or technical problem.
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