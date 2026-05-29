‘Such disorder unacceptable’: Delhi CM orders facelift of Rohini e-sub registrar office within a week

The CM interacted directly with people present at the office and listened to their grievances. (File Photo)

Expressing displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the building and facilities available at the Revenue department’s e-sub registrar office at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini Sector 16, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a surprise inspection on Friday, directed officials to ensure proper facilities, including sitting arrangements, fans, air conditioning and construction of the floor, within a week.

While seeking a detailed report, the CM said she would personally conduct a follow-up inspection. The e-sub registrar office caters to Model Town in Pitampura and Rohini.

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Officials said that during her visit, the CM reviewed the poor condition of the office building, facilities offered to residents and cleanliness, among others.