Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders inquiry after ‘negligence’ complaint over patient’s death at Fortis

Taking cognisance of the allegations, Chief Minister Gupta directed authorities to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Following complaints against alleged irregularities and negligence in treatment of patients at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered an inquiry.

The CM’s Office said the inquiry was ordered after a complaint was made during a public hearing at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan. The family of a youth, who had sustained stab injuries in an incident in Shalimar Bagh, said he was taken to Fortis Hospital, but that a delay in the treatment allegedly led to his death.

According to the family, the hospital allegedly wanted them to make the payment before beginning the treatment.