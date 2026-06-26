Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders inquiry after ‘negligence’ complaint over patient’s death at Fortis

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following complaints against alleged irregularities and negligence in treatment of patients at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered an inquiry.
The CM’s Office said the inquiry was ordered after a complaint was made during a public hearing at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan. The family of a youth, who had sustained stab injuries in an incident in Shalimar Bagh, said he was taken to Fortis Hospital, but that a delay in the treatment allegedly led to his death.
According to the family, the hospital allegedly wanted them to make the payment before beginning the treatment.
Taking cognisance of the allegations, Chief Minister Gupta directed authorities to conduct an investigation into the matter.
On Thursday, a multi-departmental inspection team, led by Central-North District Magistrate S S Parihar, visited the hospital. Officials from the state Health department, municipal body, the Fire department and other agencies were part of the team.
According to officials, the inspection unearthed several irregularities, including alleged violations of building by-laws, illegal construction, deficiencies in fire safety measures, misuse of basement areas and lapses in compliance with standard operating procedures governing medical treatment.
The inquiry team also scanned CCTV footage related to the incident flagged by the youth’s family. Officials said footage showed that the youth, who had suffered a stab injury, walked into the hospital’s emergency department on his own. The team stated that this indicated that timely medical intervention could potentially have improved his chances of survival.
Investigators also reviewed records maintained by the hospital’s emergency department as part of the inquiry. District Magistrate Parihar said that in view of the irregularities identified during the inspection and the alleged negligence in patient care, action against the hospital would be initiated. He added that a detailed inquiry report is currently being prepared.
Meanwhile, the hospital told The Indian Express: “Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram