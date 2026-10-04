Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation of waste processing, biogas plant; inspects Okhla landfill

In a move aimed at increasing Delhi’s capacity to process fresh waste, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is setting up three new waste-processing plants at Okhla, Singhola and Ghazipur, along with a 300-TPD (tonnes per day) biogas plant at Ghazipur. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday laid the foundation stones for the three plants and the biogas facility, virtually from the Okhla landfill site and carried out a site inspection as well.

Delhi generates around 13,500 tonnes of municipal waste every day, while MCD currently processes around 60 per cent of the waste generated in the city. The three new plants will add 2,900 TPD of fresh-waste processing capacity, helping bridge the gap between the waste generated and the quantity being scientifically processed. The Okhla plant will have a capacity of 1,400 TPD, while the Singhola and Ghazipur plants will process 800 TPD and 700 TPD, respectively.