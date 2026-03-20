Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta launches 300 e-buses, portal to disburse pending EV subsidies

The new buses are low-floor, air-conditioned, and are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking system and facilities for persons with disabilities. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 new electric buses, including an interstate fleet connecting North East’s Delhi Nanaksar area to Ghaziabad. With this, the Capital’s fleet has 6,100 buses.

“With 6,100 buses, Delhi has the highest number of e-buses in the country. The government aims to scale this up to around 14,000 by 2028-29,” said Gupta.

The new buses are low-floor, air-conditioned, and are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking system and facilities for persons with disabilities. The new inter-state bus service will cover a distance of about 21 km and connect key locations, including Bhajanpura, Loni Road, UP border, Pasonda, Hindon Airport and Mohan Nagar. Initially, three e-buses will operate, on a pilot basis, running 12 trips daily in both directions. The service will be available from 7:15 am to 10:10 pm, with the maximum fare capped at Rs 53.