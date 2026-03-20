Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta launches 300 e-buses, portal to disburse pending EV subsidies

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 new electric buses, including an interstate fleet connecting North East’s Delhi Nanaksar area to Ghaziabad. With this, the Capital’s fleet has 6,100 buses.
“With 6,100 buses, Delhi has the highest number of e-buses in the country. The government aims to scale this up to around 14,000 by 2028-29,” said Gupta.
The new buses are low-floor, air-conditioned, and are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking system and facilities for persons with disabilities. The new inter-state bus service will cover a distance of about 21 km and connect key locations, including Bhajanpura, Loni Road, UP border, Pasonda, Hindon Airport and Mohan Nagar. Initially, three e-buses will operate, on a pilot basis, running 12 trips daily in both directions. The service will be available from 7:15 am to 10:10 pm, with the maximum fare capped at Rs 53.
The CM on Friday also launched the EV incentive portal and oversaw the disbursal of over Rs 24 crore in subsidies to 12,877 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
These initiatives, she said, are aimed at strengthening Delhi’s transition to a green, clean and modern transport system.
Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and other dignitaries and senior officials were present during the launch.
Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “Delhi has seen significant improvements over the past year. Once running in heavy losses, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is now gradually moving towards financial stability due to sustained efforts by the government.”
Making a jibe at the previous AAP-led government, Gupta alleged that operational irregularities and poor resource utilisation had weakened the DTC, but that her administration has worked to address systemic gaps while ensuring transparency and accountability.
She also outlined key measures taken by the government, including the modernisation of bus depots, redevelopment of ISBTs, construction of DTC offices, establishment of automated testing stations and strengthening of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) system. Financial liabilities passed on by the previous governments, she said, are also being cleared in a responsible manner.
On EV subsidies, the aim is to ensure that citizens receive benefits on time and without hurdles, she said.
Transport Minister Singh said the city is moving rapidly towards its target of 5,000 electric buses by March.
On Friday, the foundation stone for upcoming the DTC headquarters was also laid.
“The new headquarters will be built on an area of approximately 1,800 square metres, and serve as a modern and energy-efficient administrative hub,” Singh said.
He added that the previous government has stopped disbursing incentives under the EV policy 2020 in June 2023, adding that the portal has now been reopened.
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