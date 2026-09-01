Delhi CM orders sealing of playschool after student sexually assaulted, tied to chair

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the family that legal support would be extended if required. (Source: Express Archives)

A day after the arrest of an attendant over the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy, the playschool in Northeast Delhi was sealed on Monday following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said officials.

Police on Sunday said that a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the attendant and a teacher at the playschool was served a notice.

The teacher has now been suspended. In an official statement, the Chief Minister’s office on Monday underlined, “On the directions of the CM, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway. The Delhi government will ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty face the strictest action under law.”