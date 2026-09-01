Delhi CM orders sealing of playschool after student sexually assaulted, tied to chair

CM Rekha Gupta has assured the family that legal support would be extended if required.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Pragynesh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Delhi CM Rekha GuptaDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the family that legal support would be extended if required. (Source: Express Archives)
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A day after the arrest of an attendant over the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old boy, the playschool in Northeast Delhi was sealed on Monday following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said officials.

Police on Sunday said that a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the attendant and a teacher at the playschool was served a notice.

The teacher has now been suspended. In an official statement, the Chief Minister’s office on Monday underlined, “On the directions of the CM, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway. The Delhi government will ensure that responsibility is fixed and those found guilty face the strictest action under law.”

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The CM has assured the family that legal support would be extended if required.

The FIR in the case names four persons, including the owner of the school and the principal, as the accused.

As per police, the incident came to light on August 16 when the child’s parents noticed bruises on his arms and face. “On August 16, I saw bruises on his face and arms. Two days later, when he came home, he started vomiting. We took him to an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialist. The doctor said his eyes were swollen. Some tests were run and it was found that his eardrums were damaged,” said the child’s father.

The father also claimed that once he and his wife approached the school authorities, they allegedly refuted their claims, but “reluctantly agreed to share the CCTV footage”.

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“On August 26, we saw the footage. About 9.45 am on August 18, he was tied to a chair for three hours. He managed to open it… then was beaten up by the attendant. On August 17, he was slapped by the teacher,” the child’s father said.

Some of the clips, officers said, show the child being tied to a chair in a classroom full of children, and being stacked against the wall.

On August 27, the family got a medico-legal certificate for the child and then got an FIR registered.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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